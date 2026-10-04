A network of media professionals has urged Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul to reconsider and halt proposed legislative amendments that would change the funding arrangements for Thai PBS and three other public organisations.

The Sustainable Thai Society Health Media Network issued an open letter to Anutin on October 3, expressing concerns over bills proposed by Bhumjaithai MPs to abolish earmarked funding derived from alcohol and tobacco taxes for Thai PBS, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Elderly Fund and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Under the proposals, the four organisations would instead receive funding through the annual state budget.

The network questioned the need for the changes at a time when the government is dealing with political, economic and social problems, including severe flooding in Bangkok and other provinces.

It also questioned the legal justification for the changes, saying that if Bhumjaithai believes the existing funding models conflict with the Constitution or the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act, the matter should first be referred to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

The network said the four organisations currently receive a combined 14 billion baht a year from earmarked taxes and fees, and questioned how the government would replace that funding if the system were abolished.

It warned that shifting the funding burden to the annual state budget could place additional pressure on government finances, which are already constrained by persistent budget deficits.

The network also expressed particular concern over the proposed changes to Thai Health, including wording that would provide government funding “as necessary”.

It said this could leave the organisation without a guaranteed level of annual funding and affect its ability to carry out health-promotion programmes.

The network called on Anutin to stop the legislative process and reconsider the proposed amendments.

If Bhumjaithai decides to proceed in the future, it urged the party to conduct broader public consultations and ensure meaningful public participation, rather than relying mainly on time-limited online hearings.

The network said any changes to the funding system should also ensure financial stability and protect the independence and effectiveness of the organisations concerned.