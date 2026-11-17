According to Associated Press (AP), U.S. President Donald Trump and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a trade statement on the sidelines on ASEAN summit on Tuesday.

Both leaders shook hands after signing and issued a joint statement where Trump called it a "historic" trade deal between the U.S. and Thailand.

In a press conference, Trump said that he was looking forward “to finalizing the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks.”

At the brief signing ceremony in Manila, Trump said Thailand has agreed to eliminate all tariffs on U.S. exports and remove “substantial” nontariff barriers on American automobiles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry.

Trump said Thailand will also be buying an estimated $2.6 billion in additional U.S. agricultural products and “that makes our farmers very happy.”

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there’s still “a little more to do” before the agreement itself is finalized and that it should be “ready for us to sign real soon.”

Charnvirakul welcomed the reciprocal trade agreement and said, "I believe the agreement will bring greater dynamics to our trade relations. And open new opportunities for all stakeholders."

Trump also stated that he helped forge peace between Thailand and Cambodia last year during ASEAN summit.

"Last year, at the ASEAN summit, it was my honor to work with the Prime Minister to forge peace between Thailand and Cambodia. We solved a really violent situation. And I think I did that. I don't think I got any credit for it. So, just another war that I saved," he added.