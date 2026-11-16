The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s LUOFENG and KEX Express (Thailand) today, aimed at enhancing trade connectivity between Thailand and China, increasing trade opportunities and expanding market access for Thai businesses, especially SMEs.

President of the TCC and the Board of Trade of Thailand, Poj Aramwattananont, said that the MoU marks an important step towards expanding Thai-Chinese trade opportunities and access to the Chinese market, while improving logistics and the distribution of goods.

In September, the TCC led a delegation to the Luosiwan wholesale market in Yunnan in China and held discussions with Chinese executives from SF Express and the Junfa Group.

Luosiwan is a major trading and distribution hub, connecting businesses with buyers and trade networks across China. After the visit, the TCC entered into a partnership with LUOFENG and KEX Express (Thailand).

Meanwhile, the TCC has coordinated with the Customs Department to explore integrating KEX Express’s logistics service with customs procedures. Poj said the Customs Department has expressed its readiness to provide support for this initiative.

He also said that he met with visiting Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang last week and presented the chamber’s five proposals to promote trade and economic cooperation between Thailand and China. He claimed that the Chinese premier had responded positively by referring the TCC’s recommendations.

Poj said further that the issue that Li Qiang took interest in was reducing the trade gap and expanding the opportunities for Thai products in the Chinese market, especially farm products such as durian.

Durian exports to China are estimated to be worth 160 billion baht annually, but have the potential to double in value in the future if quality standards are improved and the product is developed to meet the demand of the market, said Poj.

Li Zhenting, executive vice president of the Junfa Commercial Group, is reported to have said the collaboration of the TCC, KEX Express and LUOFENG would leverage the capabilities of New Luosiwan, a commercial hub in southwestern China.

Bilateral trade between Thailand and China during the first nine months of this year amounted to 4.6 trillion baht, representing an increase of 27% over the same period last year, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).