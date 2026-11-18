Former Thai Airways international (THAI) cabin crew member Meena Kondo has arrived in Chiang Mai airport from Melbourne, after the Australian prosecutors withdrew drug charges against her and had her deported back to Thailand.

Meena has an appointment with public prosecutors and anti-narcotics officers to provide information about the drug trafficking network, said Watcharin Phanurat, director-general of Prosecutions in the Investigation Office of the Attorney-General’s Office.

He said that Meena will not be treated as a criminal suspect and will be questioned on whether she knew about the drug being concealed in the linings of the tote bags she carried in her baggage to Australia, whether the network had contacted her before and who is involved.

Watcharin also said that prosecutors will conduct the interrogation in accordance with the law covering offences occurring outside the kingdom, while the police will be present to take notes.

26-year-old Meena was arrested on June 25 at Melbourne airport when Australian Border Force found a kilogramme of heroin hidden in the linings of 12 elephant-patterned tote bags. She was charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug and possessing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drug, but those charges were dropped this week.