The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) will undertake pro-active testing of the quality of water and soil in the Kok and Sai river basins on November 23 through 25.

Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, deputy government spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said today that officials from six departments, namely Rice, Agriculture, Land Development, Royal Irrigation and Livestock Development and Fisheries, will be involved in the mission.

The officials from departments of Rice, Agriculture and Land Development will collect 250 samples of water and soil. The Royal Irrigation will collect water samples from 83 points in the Kok and Sai rivers, while the Fisheries Department will inspect fish and shrimp farms and the Livestock Development will examine and analyse the amount of heavy metals in livestock. Altogether 333 samples will be collected for examination.

Patdarasm said that the test results will be known within 1-2 weeks, adding the Land Development Department will develop standardised GPS-based data collection procedures and the information will be incorporated into a geographic information system, through the Agri-Map app, to produce a surveillance map dividing areas according to green, yellow and red severity levels.

The mapping system will serve as indicator for implementation of targeted assistance measures for farmers.

For areas classified as critical (red), she said that, in short-term, agricultural produce will be subject to tighter safety controls. Products from the area will be issued certificates of safety guarantee if they meet the standards to reassure consumers.

The medium-term will focus on water sources. If farmers do not have safe water sources, the Land Development Department will provide financial support to dredge ponds to store water.

For the long-term measure, farmers will be advised to switch to other crops that fit the land conditions and meet safety standards. Alternative plants include rubber, ornamental flowers and other economic crops, and the farmers will be provided with the required knowledge and technology.