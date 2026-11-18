The House subcommittee on cross-border river pollution has proposed that the Thai-Myanmar Joint Working Group change its meeting venue from Bangkok to Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, so that the representatives of the two sides can actually witness the contamination of the Sai River and listen to the grievances of affected people.

The JWG meeting is scheduled for November 25 and 26.

The subcommittee’s chairman Phattarapong Leelaphat alleged today that the Thai government has not been serious about solving the river pollution at its source, as demonstrated by the separate discussions with Myanmar and Chinese leaders without touching on the mining activities in Myanmar, which are the main source of the pollution.

He cited the recent meeting between Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar, saying that the discussion ended up with moving forward the schedule for the JWG meeting from November 30 to November 25.

The discussion did not cover trading measures, the import and export of ores from mines or the regulation of the chemicals used in the extraction of ores, which are the key issue in the pollution problem, he said.

Another issue of concern, said the People’s Party MP, is that the Thai side of the JWG has not set the agenda for the discussion or coordinated with agencies in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son to get updated information, such as test results of water quality in border rivers and a strategic plan to deal with the problem.

The unpreparedness of the Thai side will not lead to a fruitful outcome of the meeting, he opined.

Phattarapong also noted that recent discussions in Bangkok between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Chinese Premier Li Qiang yielded only a draft memorandum of understanding between a Chinese research institute and Mae Fah Luang University to provide water-quality testing equipment, without addressing the regulation of Chinese-operated mines in Myanmar.

He said that the House subcommittee had earlier proposed that the Pollution Control Department (PCD) and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) formulate guidelines, which would enable border provinces to define disaster zones when encountering river pollution, similar to those used to declare disaster zones related to air pollution.