The Meteorological Department issued a weather advisory today warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the lower South and cooler temperatures in northern Thailand from November 18 to 22.

According to the advisory, increased rainfall is expected in the extreme southern provinces during the five-day period, with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours posing a risk of flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

Rough seas are also forecast for the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the southern Gulf are expected to reach two to three metres, rising above three metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas, while small boats should remain ashore until November 22.

In northern Thailand, isolated thundershowers and gusty winds are expected initially, followed by cooler, windy conditions.

Temperatures in the northeast are forecast to fall by two to four degrees Celsius, while the north, central plains, including Greater Bangkok, and the east will see drops of one to three degrees Celsius.

The department urged residents to take care of their health amid the sudden weather change and advised farmers to take precautions against potential crop damage.

The changing weather pattern is driven by a moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China extending over northern Thailand and the South China Sea, combined with strengthening easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the south and the Andaman Sea.