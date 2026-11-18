Chao Phraya Express Boat Co will reduce fares across all boat services by one baht starting Friday, November 20, following a drop in retail diesel prices.

Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of the company, said today that the adjustment comes after the price of diesel fell to 40.84 baht per litre on November 11.

The company operates commuter boat services along the Chao Phraya River between Pak Kret and Wat Rajsingkorn piers.

Under the revised fare structure:

- Orange-flag boats (Nonthaburi–Wat Rajsingkorn): reduced from 19 baht to 18 baht (flat rate)

- Yellow-flag boats (Nonthaburi–Sathon): reduced from 24 baht to 23 baht (flat rate)

- Green-yellow-flag boats:

Pak Kret–Nonthaburi: reduced from 17 baht to 16 baht

Nonthaburi–Sathon: reduced from 24 baht to 23 baht

Pak Kret–Sathon: reduced from 36 baht to 35 baht

- Air-conditioned red-flag boats (Nonthaburi–Sathon): reduced from 33 baht to 32 baht

The company will further reduce fares if diesel prices continue to fall.