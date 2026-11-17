The stunning US midterm election results that delivered a body blow to President Donald Trump could become a cause for concern for Thailand if Washington makes radical changes to its geopolitical and trade policies in the changed environment.

In what has been characterised as a “Blue Wave”, the Democrat Party seized control of Congress by winning clear majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, in addition to historic successes in gubernatorial elections in former Republican strongholds.

The results were widely seen as a reflection of public discontent with the high cost of living, the Iran war, unpopular immigration policies, and the threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) technology. These issues could inspire changes to policies in the remaining two years of the Trump presidency.

Key policy changes in the US could not only impact foreign direct investment (FDI) but also the baht’s exchange rate, as well as the Thai stock and bond markets. The US is Thailand’s largest export market.

Impact on Thai economy

“The policies of both the Trump administration as well as the Democrats pose risks to our economy,” says Associate Professor Yuthana Setthapramote, an economist at the National Institute of Development Administration.

“Should Trump resume his attacks on Iran, it would drive oil prices higher, resulting in prolonged high inflation and rising cost of living,” says Yuthana.

Crude oil prices have eased to around $90 per barrel in recent weeks, after jumping above $110 per barrel in mid-to-late October—prior to the November 3 midterm elections—when markets feared Trump would bomb Iran more aggressively once the casting of ballots ended.

As Thailand is a net importer of energy—both oil and natural gas—rising oil prices will directly impact the people’s purchasing power, increase costs for businesses, widen the trade deficit, and erode the country’s fiscal stance.

Yuthana, however, plays down the impact of Trump’s trade policy, arguing that trade barriers are no longer Trump’s sole focus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured that the outcome of the US midterm elections will not affect trade negotiations and tariff rates, as both sides have already reached an agreement on essential points.

Despite the PM’s optimism, impacts could come from other sources.

“High risk will come if the Democrat-led Congress pushes for new laws imposing high tax rates on the AI industry and data centers,” says Yuthana.

He was referring to Democrats showing interest in closely scrutinizing AI for fear of its adverse impact on employment. Democrats also want to limit the number of AI data centers due to their vast consumption of local water and electricity.

“A slowdown in AI investment in the US could adversely impact FDIs. Thailand has benefited from data center investments, electronics exports, and integration into AI supply chains,” said Yuthana.

FDI sees sharp jump this year

The government has boasted that FDI inflows have grown sharply, driven partly by data center investments.

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) announced that a total of 1,954 investment promotion applications were received during the first nine months of 2026, representing a combined investment value of 1.7 trillion baht—up 28 per cent compared to the same period last year when FDIs totalled 1.6 trillion baht, up 62 per cent year on year.

This reflects the confidence of foreign investors and the restructuring of Thailand’s economy for the advanced technology era.

Key investment highlights

The digital industry claimed the top spot with a total value of over 1.2 trillion baht, followed by electronics and electrical appliances at 189.4 billion baht, driven by the trends in AI technology and semiconductors.

“So the impact on the Thai economy will depend on Trump’s policy regarding the Iran war and how Democrats move to curb AI and data center build-outs,” Yuthana sums up.

Trump has vowed to use his veto power to counter Democrat moves. “While US lawmakers are concerned about AI competition from China, the Democrats may not take an overly tough stance on AI investment,” he adds.

What the research shows

Despite the US midterm elections giving Democrats clear majorities in both the lower and upper houses—enabling them to constrain Trump’s new policies—the direction of the Trump administration’s key policies is not expected to change immediately, says Kasikorn Research (KResearch).

While Trump’s “core policy direction is expected to remain intact, new policy enactments will face severe restrictions and intensified congressional scrutiny”, the research house says.

Military operations could face more restrictions, as the Democrats are expected to utilize the War Powers Resolution mechanism to limit the use of military force without congressional approval. However, Trump retains diplomatic powers, sanctions, and overall military command.

US trade and fiscal policy

Executive powers regarding trade barriers (such as Section 232 and Section 301) remain active. Meanwhile, fiscal policy faces a gridlock, with potential debates over the debt ceiling in 2027 risking government operations and increasing US Treasury bond volatility.

The US Federal Reserve interest rates will remain tied to inflation data and Middle East developments. While Trump can use executive power to support AI, Democrats will heavily scrutinize the environmental and resource footprints of data centers, the research house said.

Thai economy and financial markets

Thailand faces risks through energy costs, exports, and financial market volatility, but will also gain opportunities from global supply chain relocation.

High energy prices add inflationary pressure and reduce household purchasing power, while global AI investment cycles remain critical to monitor, according to the analysis.

The midterm results are expected to ease pressure on US Treasury yields, limiting upward pressure on Thai yields. Estimates for Thai two-year and 10-year bond yields at the end of 2026 remain unchanged at 1.30 per cent and 2.50 per cent respectively, assuming Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee maintains the policy rate at 1 per cent.

Short-term yields are expected to remain stable in 2027, though medium-to-long-term yields will fluctuate alongside domestic public funding demands.

The outlook for the baht

The baht may experience temporary appreciation due to the sale of dollars following the election outcome, but broader strengthening remains limited by fundamental factors and current account dynamics.

The baht is projected to close 2026 at 33.80 to the US dollar, with continued volatility expected into 2027, according to Kasikorn Research Center.

By Thai PBS World’s Business Desk