The Bhumjaithai Party is facing growing opposition to its proposal to change the funding model of Thai PBS, with critics warning that shifting the public broadcaster to the annual state budget could undermine its independence and expose it to political interference.

Bhumjaithai MP and party legal affairs chairman Supachai Jaisamut has proposed amending the Thai PBS Act to end the current system of funding the broadcaster through earmarked taxes on alcohol and tobacco, known as “sin taxes”, and instead provide funding through the annual state budget.

Thai PBS currently receives up to 2 billion baht a year from these taxes.

Supachai said the proposal concerns only the funding mechanism, not the existence or public-service mission of Thai PBS. He said the current funding system should be reviewed in accordance with the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act.

He argued that bringing Thai PBS funding into the normal annual budget process would allow greater scrutiny and accountability over how public money is spent.

Concerns about possible political interference, he said, could be addressed through appropriate safeguards in the amended legislation.

The proposal, however, has drawn strong criticism from several groups.

People’s Party MP Phakamon Nunanan warned that relying on annual budget allocations could make Thai PBS vulnerable to political influence because the government and parliament would have a role in determining its funding each year.

The Thailand Consumers Council has called for the proposal to be withdrawn, warning that annual budget allocations could expose Thai PBS to budget cuts or pressure from politicians, potentially affecting its editorial independence and role as a public-service broadcaster.

Six media organisations have also called for a thorough review and public consultation on the proposal.

They said that any change to the funding model must ensure that Thai PBS has sufficient, stable and continuous funding, while providing legal and institutional safeguards against political interference.

Thai PBS itself has stressed that public-service media must have freedom and independence from state interference.

In a statement, the broadcaster said that if its revenue structure is changed, safeguards must be put in place to prevent political authorities from using the budget as a means of bargaining with, cutting or controlling news coverage.

Thai PBS said it welcomed scrutiny of its efficiency and use of public funds, but stressed that any new legislation must not allow the government or politicians to interfere with editorial decisions.

It also said it was willing to participate in public consultations, provided that the public interest and people’s right to accurate, comprehensive and impartial information are protected.

Main photo: People’s Party MP Phakamon Nunanan