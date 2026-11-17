ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump was heading to Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington. He said he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program.

Trump also said he plans to talk about Russia’s nearly 5-year-old war in Ukraine during his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China.

“We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning before departing for Asia. “Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we’ll be talking about that.”

Trump suggested he’ll talk with the leaders about the war even after his administration officials on Friday told reporters that he would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts but steer clear of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed concern as Trump pushed for the meeting with Putin and Xi about the potential of the three leaders using the moment to redraw global spheres of influence.

Planning for the summit has drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference, the 1945 gathering at which the leaders of the U.S., Britain and the Soviet Union agreed to divide Germany and Berlin into four military occupation zones and finalized plans for establishing the United Nations.

“We really don’t want this to turn into ‘Yalta 2, 3, 4’ with a redistribution of influence,” Zelenskyy said last month.

After hours of flying, Air Force One had been scheduled to stop in Anchorage, but instead headed to Fairbanks for an Alaska refueling stop. The change wasn’t announced until after the plane landed in Fairbanks and local media began posting pictures.

During the stop, an older model of Air Force One aircraft with the traditional baby blue paint scheme pulled up alongside the Qatari-gifted model, which Trump had been traveling on. There was no sign of Trump during the stop, or of any movement between the planes.

The newer presidential jet later took off, and the White House blamed the change on extreme weather conditions in Anchorage, saying Air Force One landed in Fairbanks in order to refuel in better climate conditions.

Still, the alternative refueling location called to mind the July incident in Turkey when Trump secretly stowed away on a catering truck to fly out of the country after a NATO summit.

The White House made it appear then that the president was flying on Air Force One — and word of his secret swap didn't emerge until it was first reported by The Washington Post in August.

Trump has been dealing with problems at home

Trump’s departure follows the often-omnipresent president having remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

Trump said he was kept up to date Friday about the ground stop by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who held a briefing Friday evening to address the American public.

Trump defended his decision to delegate to the Cabinet officials to inform the public.

“I didn’t think there was any reason for me to do it," Trump said, adding, “I thought they did a very good job.”

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives him the opportunity to try to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The Trump administration’s actions on Nvidia are scrutinized

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump’s visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president’s close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Xi when the two leaders meet, said U.S. officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the president’s Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House.

But the president came to Huang's defense, asserting he hasn't been told by officials that it's been determined that the executive from Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing and AI infrastructure provider whom Huang had an affair with, is in fact a Chinese agent. Trump added he'd like to see Huang reinstated as Nvidia's CEO.

“Well I don’t know that she’s a spy at all. Nobody’s proven that. He probably shouldn’t have been doing on a personal basis what he did," Trump said. “That’s a different story.”

Huang, who frequently speaks with Trump, accompanied the president on Air Force One during his last trip to China in May. Trump has argued that America needs to preserve its leadership on artificial intelligence, and warned of dire consequences if China wins that competition.

Scrutiny of the Trump administration’s actions as they relate to Nvidia has been growing, including on the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed.

Asked about the matter in an interview that aired Sunday with Fox News Channel anchor Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will “leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department" but it was crucial “to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the U.S. export restrictions.”

Trump acknowledged tension between Treasury and Commerce on the matter. He suggested that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick may have delayed placing the export restrictions to avoid a “blow up” in the fragile U.S.-China relationship.

“We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it, and I’ll make a decision, but I understand very well both sides,” Trump said.

Trump has been trying to engage with Kim

Regarding North Korea, Trump met with Kim on three occasions during his first term but has not been able to get him to meaningfully engage since his return to the White House. Trump has sought to set the groundwork for further talks with Kim. In August, he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.

Trump, in an exchange with reporters before departing the White House for his flight for Manila, said Kim “may come” to Shenzhen but “that's up to President Xi.”

Among the travelers on the Asia trip with Trump will be Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, who is shaping up to be a top investigative target of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress.

In the Philippines, Trump will meet with Southeast Asian leaders who look to the United States for help countering Beijing’s aggression in the region. He plans to sign a trade deal with Thailand while in Manila, the White House said.

Then he heads to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — and at the end of the trip, the first-ever three-way talks with China's Xi and Russia's Putin to discuss nuclear stockpiles.

The three-way meeting will also put in the spotlight the ongoing U.S. war with Iran, a country which has often allied with China and Russia. The war has been widely blamed for the Republican Party’s steep losses in the midterms, and while Trump has tried to play down the chances he will order a resumption of major strikes against Iran, he also has said he does not see the need for talks.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday that the trilateral talks would be of “groundbreaking significance” and that China aimed to have in-depth exchanges about safeguarding world peace and promoting stability.

Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov also indicated that a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin during the Shenzhen summit was being arranged.