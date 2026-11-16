ASEAN has agreed to pursue a "calibrated engagement" with Myanmar through a phased, progress-based approach, according to a statement issued by ASEAN leaders yesterday.

The bloc will continue to bar Naypyidaw from its key meetings pending meaningful progress on a peace plan aimed at ending the violence that followed the 2021 coup.

In a statement on Myanmar's implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus (5PC) peace plan, the leaders of the 11-member bloc said the ban would remain in place "until there is meaningful progress in the implementation" of the plan, with engagement "taking into account developments on the ground."

The leaders said that "ASEAN may consider the gradual restoration of Myanmar's full political representation" depending on "sustained and concrete progress in the implementation" of the 5PC.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro told a press briefing yesterday that a Myanmar representative had briefed the bloc's leaders on the latest situation, but ASEAN reiterated that more could be done.

She pointed out that Myanmar had to comply with the cessation of hostilities, adding: "Right now, there are still some bombings and displacement of people in Myanmar."

The continued air strikes have displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians throughout the country.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.