The global market share of Thai food exports has dropped to 2.05%, as food exports for the first nine months of this year declined by 3.7%. This is due to mounting challenges from weakening consumer purchasing power, rising costs of production and intensifying competition from other food exporters, according to Visit Limlurcha, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Food Processing Future Food Committee.

He predicted, however, that food exports will rebound and increase by 7.5% next year, to about 1.58 trillion baht. Even though food exports have faced mounting challenges, investment in the agricultural and food processing sectors continues to grow, reflecting confidence in Thailand’s long-term capacity, particularly given growing global food demand and increasing concern over food security, he noted.

Meanwhile, Paiyada Hanchaisuksakul, director of the National Food Institute, reported that the Thai food industry contracted by 1.5% during the first nine months of this year, while food exports amounted to 1.14 trillion baht, representing a drop by 3.7%. For the whole year, though, she projected that food exports will total 1.47 trillion baht, a drop of 2.7% year-on-year due to impacts from a global economic slowdown, international conflicts, weakening purchasing power, rising production cost and increased competition, especially from Vietnam, India and China.

She said investment in the agricultural and food processing sectors continues to grow, however, with total applications for investment promotion reaching 80.19 billion baht, up by 58.7% and the third largest category of investment applications after the digital industry and electronics and electrical appliance manufacturing. This reflects, she claimed, investor confidence in Thailand as a producer of agricultural produce and food in the long term.

Of the 15 main food export categories, only five recorded growth. They were food ingredients and flavoring agents (23.8%), fresh fruits and vegetables (12.3%), pet food (9.6%), ready to eat food (5%) and sauces and condiments (0.4%).

Ten categories recorded downturns. They included cassava (-29.9%), sugar (-21.7%), rice (-15.2%), beverages (-10.4%).

Future food categories dropped 7.1%, while medical food rose by 43.8%.

China remains Thailand’s largest food export market, accounting for 24.6% of total food exports. Thailand’s position on the world ranking of food exporters has fallen from 15th to 18th place.

Strengthen raw material security and supply chains, upgrading technology and workforce skills, improving cost and logistics management, leveraging FTAs and exploring new export markets have been proposed as strategies to strengthen food industry.