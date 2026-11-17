Civil society organisations are urging Thai authorities to suspend the Certificate of Identity (CI) process for Myanmar migrant workers after a poll showed over 2 million had rejected it.

The poll, conducted by the Myanmar Migrant Workers’ Representative Coordinating Committee in Thailand (MMWRCCT), revealed that workers are boycotting the newly opened Thai CI centres in protest of new tax and remittance rules.

To obtain or renew an identity certificate, workers must prove they have remitted at least 25% of their monthly earnings through Myanmar government-controlled banks and paid 2% in annual income tax.

Many workers are reluctant to legitimise or fund the current government by complying with the mandates.

“If the CI requirement is not suspended, at least 600,000 Myanmar workers in Thailand will become illegal,” said Adisorn Kerdmongkol, coordinator for the Migrant Working Group (MWG).

The MWG has joined forces with the White Employers Group and the Thailand Migration Reform Consortium to push for an immediate suspension of the CI process, arguing that it threatens to plunge both workers and employers into legal limbo.

“What if employers begin hiring undocumented migrants illegally? And what if corrupt officials exploit these loopholes to extort money?” Adisorn asked.

Meanwhile, Nilobon Pongpayom of the White Employers Group pointed out that the Thai business sector would suffer a severe, sudden labour shortage if workers who fail to renew or obtain a CI are deported.

What is a Certificate of Identity?

Green Certificates of Identity are issued by CI centres based in Thailand but operated directly by the Myanmar government. The document is valid for four years and can be used to cross the Thai-Myanmar border, but not to travel to any other country.

Myanmar workers in Thailand must hold a CI in order to obtain a work permit and visa.

Five CI centres opened across Thailand on October 14. Facilities in Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, and a mobile unit in Chon Buri will process applications from workers until January 14, 2027.

Some 770,000 undocumented Myanmar workers are required to obtain a CI in this round. However, recent reports suggest that only around 15,000 have shown up at the centres.

Human rights organisations estimate that Thailand hosts between 1 million and 1.7 million undocumented Myanmar migrants.

How much does a CI cost?

Opposition MP Sahatsawat Kumkong of the People’s Party notes that the CI application fee has ballooned since the COVID-19 pandemic, from about 300 baht to 2,670 baht today.

“I have received numerous complaints that migrant workers have to pay an extra fee of up to 1,500 baht before they even get a slot for processing the application,” the Chon Buri MP said. “If the application is urgent, that extra charge can double.”

He added that the CI application fee itself costs 690 baht if filed officially, or about 1,100 baht if processed through an agent. The subsequent visa stamp costs about 2,500 baht, or about 3,000 baht if obtained via an agent.

“In all, the cost of a CI is more than 10,000 baht,” said Thain Tun Soet, a Myanmar worker. For most of Thailand’s low-paid migrant workers, this represents nearly a full month’s pay.

The MP also noted that many Myanmar workers had no dependents in Myanmar to send money to, so could not meet the requirement of proving that they had repatriated at least 25% of their income.

Issued in 2023, the mandatory remittance and 2% income tax requirement was widely criticised as a move by the military regime to boost its depleted foreign currency reserves.

Earlier this month, the Labour Rights Foundation and other labour networks called on Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat to review and suspend the CI process.

Let Thailand do it

The Labour Rights Foundation urged Thai authorities to replace the CI with an e-work permit that would eliminate unnecessary fees for migrant workers.

“The visa stamp, which some 1.4 million Myanmar workers will need before February 14, should also be waived,” the foundation said.

Workers who do not have the documents (CI or passport) required for the visa stamp may need to return home. However, many will be reluctant to do so for fear of being conscripted into the military, which is fighting a multi-front war against resistance groups and ethnic rebels.

In 2024, the junta enforced two years of mandatory military service for all males aged 18-35, triggering a mass exodus of young workers to Thailand and other neighbouring countries.

“If the visa stamp requirement is waived, they will be able to avoid the risk of being conscripted to fight for the regime,” the Labour Rights Foundation stated.

MP Sahatsawat suggested that instead of the visa stamp, the authorities could collect workers’ biometrics and share them with the Immigration Bureau. He added that there was no need to include Myanmar authorities in the registration process for migrant workers.

“In 2004 and 2014, Thailand single-handedly registered all migrant workers in the country. Our authorities also provided them with health checkups and temporary work permits. Repeating this process would be a far more effective alternative to issuing CIs,” he said.

He also argued that permitting Myanmar to operate CI centres on Thai soil undermined Thailand’s sovereignty and opened the door to corruption. He added that Myanmar is also violating the Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) by collecting tax from migrant workers in Thailand. The Thailand-Myanmar DTA was signed in 2002 and went into effect 10 years later.

Sahatsawat also pointed out that migrant workers’ purchasing power in Thailand would plunge if they are forced to repatriate a quarter of their income every month.

“We should develop our own system to regulate migrant workers here, instead of relying on help from Myanmar authorities,” he said.

Labour Ministry’s response

Responding to the controversy, Julapun insisted migrants workers’ ID must be verified by Myanmar authorities to avoid the risk of fake identities, which could threaten public security.

However, he said the Thai government opposes the mandatory 25% repatriation requirement tied to the CI process.

“We will officially ask Myanmar to remove that requirement from the CI issuance and renewal process as it violates international standards and people’s right to work overseas,” the minister said.