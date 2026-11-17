Former Thai Airways International (THAI) cabin crew member Meena Kondo will be deported back to Thailand after Australian prosecutors decided to withdraw drug trafficking charges against her, Prosecution Director-General Watcharin Phanurat said today.

It is reported that, during the video-link hearing at 11.40am local time today, Melbourne magistrate Donna Bakos ordered all charges withdrawn.

26-year-old Meena faced charges of importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

Watcharin said that, even though the Australian prosecutors have withdrawn all charges against Meena, she will still be subject to investigation by Thai police and prosecutors because the offence occurred abroad.

He also said that, if the investigation clears her of any wrongdoing, the Thai prosecutors will not press any charges. He added that this is the same standard of practice used by prosecutors in the handling of another case, in which the Japanese decided to drop charges against a Thai woman accused of smuggling prohibited substances into Japan.

The former THAI cabin crew member was arrested on June 25 at Melbourne airport, after Australian Border Force found a kilogramme of heroin hidden in the linings of 12 elephant-patterned tote bags.