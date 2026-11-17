The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is urging revellers to take precautions near waterways during this year's Loy Krathong festival, warning parents to supervise children closely, avoid alcohol and refrain from entering the water to collect krathongs or coins.

DDC director-general Dr. Montien Kanasawadse said today that drowning surveillance records from 2016 to 2025 logged 29 drowning incidents during Loy Krathong celebrations, involving 32 victims aged between five and 62.

As defined by the WHO, drowning is the process of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion or immersion in liquid. It is not necessarily fatal, but often is.

Of those victims, 28 did die, a fatality rate of 87.5%, while four were injured. Males accounted for 84.4% of the cases. Children under 15 represented the largest affected group at 40.6%, followed by adults aged 45 to 59 at 31.3%, with most incidents occurring in rivers, ponds and canals.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Anek Mungaomklang said entering the water to collect coins placed inside krathongs was the leading cause of drowning, accounting for 59.4% of incidents, followed by slipping or falling into the water while floating or watching krathongs at 25.0%.

Among victims under 15, 61.5% drowned after going into the water for coins and 30.8% slipped or fell in, while 92.3% were unsupervised at the time. For victims aged 15 and older, coin retrieval accounted for 57.9% of incidents and accidental falls 21.1%, with alcohol consumption identified as a risk factor in 50.0% of adult cases.

Deep water, strong currents and untrained attempts to rescue drowning victims also contributed to fatalities.

To prevent further tragedies, the DDC is promoting three core safety rules:

- Keep children within arm's reach at all times

- Avoid alcohol near waterways and

- Never enter the water to retrieve krathongs or coins, regardless of swimming ability

Division of Injury Prevention director Dr. Sirirat Suwanrit also called on event organisers and local authorities to secure festival venues by installing safety barriers, warning signs and adequate lighting, stationing lifeguards along waterways and keeping life jackets, lifebuoys, ropes or poles readily accessible.

Bystanders who see someone fall into the water are advised not to jump in to attempt a rescue, but to throw or extend flotation devices instead and immediately call the 1669 emergency medical hotline. Public enquiries can be directed to the DDC hotline at 1422.