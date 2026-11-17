Singer and musician Peera ‘Peet’ Tesvisarn, a former member of the popular Thai pop-rock duo Peacemaker, died at his home in Nonthaburi province today at the age of 47.

Authorities transferred his body to Pakkred Hospital 2 following the discovery at his residence.

Born on May 24, 1979, Peera graduated from Bangkok Christian College before earning a degree from the Faculty of Humanities at Ramkhamhaeng University.

He rose to prominence alongside Anuwat ‘Boy’ Sanguansakpakdee, as part of the duo Peacemaker under the Green Beans label. Following their debut on the special compilation Greenlight Project, the duo released three studio albums featuring major hits such as ‘Ngao’ (Lonely), ‘Mai Khoei Tham’ (Never Asked) and ‘Chon Kwa Fa Cha Mi Wela’ (Until the Sky Has Time).

The two parted ways in 2005 to pursue different musical directions. Peera later joined Guess Music, appearing on The First Confused Album in 2006 with the track ‘Khon Rak Khon Thi Song’ (Second Lover), before releasing his debut solo album, Broken Toy, in 2007.

He subsequently signed with Mono Music and released the album ‘The Rhythm Traveler’, which featured the chart-topping single ‘Phan Ma Hai Khae Cham’ (Passing By Just to Be Remembered), the most-played song on Thai radio in December 2013, followed by ‘Khwam Rak Mai Chai Thuk Sing’ (Love Is Not Everything) in 2016.

In 2020, Peera legally changed his name to Pilavat Assavavachiravit and took on a management role at Mono Music Co.