The Meteorological Department reported this morning that northern Thailand will experience turbulent weather from today until Wednesday due to a cold high-pressure system from China spreading over the northern and northeastern regions, while the southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, the Gulf and southern Thailand.

The department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the far north, eastern and northeastern regions today. The northern and central regions, including Bangkok, as well as the eastern region and northern part of the southern region, will face heavy rain from tomorrow until Tuesday.

People are advised that the rainfall may cause flash floods or water runoff, particularly in mountainous areas, near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Seafarers are advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy areas due to strong winds and rough seas in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea.

People can obtain more weather information by calling the 1182 hotline or 0-2399-4012-13, or by visiting the Meteorological Department's website at http://www.tmd.go.th.