Beyond the famous sky-lantern releases, Chiang Mai’s Old City celebrates Yi Peng with clay oil lamps, a candlelit procession and rituals that have long been part of the city's Lanna Buddhist traditions.

The procession is part of Tam Phang Prathip Song Fa Haksa Mueang, a ceremony whose name roughly translates as lighting sacred lamps to illuminate and protect the city. Now in its 15th year, the event brings together Buddhist worship, traditional dance and the practice of offering light.

Phang prathip, small earthenware oil lamps with cotton wicks, illuminate pagodas, shrines and temple courtyards during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival. Photo: TAT

On 23 November, Ratchadamnoen Road in Chiang Mai's Old City becomes the centre stage for a traditional Yi Peng procession. From Tha Phae Gate, participants carrying small clay oil lamps make their way towards Wat Chedi Luang, where more than 700 dancers perform by candlelight around the ancient pagoda.

For visitors familiar with photographs of thousands of sky lanterns rising above Chiang Mai, the Old City's restrictions on lantern releases may come as a surprise. Instead, a candlelit procession offers another way to experience Yi Peng, winding through the historic streets and into the city's Buddhist temples.

Coinciding with the Loy Krathong festival, Yi Peng has its roots in the former Lanna kingdom, which ruled much of northern Thailand for centuries.

During Yi Peng, Chiang Mai's temples are decorated with colourful paper lanterns. Look more closely, and you'll find rows of phang prathip — small earthenware lamps filled with oil and fitted with cotton wicks — placed around pagodas, shrines and temple courtyards.

Lighting these lamps is an act of Buddhist merit-making. The flame is associated with wisdom and the dispelling of ignorance, while the offering expresses reverence for the Buddha and his teachings.

The distinctive wick, known as teen ka, or crow's foot, also has a story behind it.

Lanna Buddhist legend has it that a white crow lost her five eggs when a storm swept them into a river. Each egg was rescued by a different animal, and the five children became the five Buddhas. When they later sought their birth mother, she appeared as an angel and instructed them to light lamps with cotton wicks shaped like a crow's foot on the full moon of the 12th lunar month in remembrance of her.

The story and tradition have survived for over 700 years. Families light phang prathip lamps as offerings to the Buddhas and as expressions of gratitude towards parents, caregivers and others who have looked after them.

The Tam Phang Prathip procession begins at 5.30pm on 23 November, following Ratchadamnoen Road from Tha Phae Gate towards Wat Chedi Luang.

At the same time, lamps are lit at Chiang Mai's four historic city corners — Sri Phum, Hua Lin, Ku Hueang and Katam — in a ritual associated with safeguarding the city and its people.

Chiang Mai’s historic Old City takes centre stage as traditional Lanna celebrations bring the spirit of Yi Peng to life. Photo: TAT

The ceremony has particular resonance in 2026, the 730th anniversary of Chiang Mai's founding by King Mangrai in 1296. Although much of the old defensive wall has disappeared or been rebuilt, the moat and surviving gates still define the historic centre.

At Wat Chedi Luang, the procession arrives beneath one of the city's most imposing monuments. The great brick chedi, built during the Lanna period and damaged by an earthquake in the 16th century, remains a focal point of religious life.

Here, 730 dancers perform the fon tian candle dance. Holding lit candles, they move in coordinated steps, extending their arms and turning their wrists in gestures characteristic of Lanna dance.

Nearby Wat Phan Tao, known for its wooden assembly hall, is another worthwhile stop for visitors exploring Chiang Mai's religious heritage during Yi Peng.

The best way to experience the evening is on foot, allowing time to watch the procession before entering the temple grounds.

An international visitor lights a traditional earthenware lamp during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival, joining locals in the Lanna celebration of light. Photo: TAT

Loy Krathong across Thailand

Beyond Chiang Mai, Loy Krathong takes on different forms across Thailand, from candlelit ancient temples to rivers illuminated by thousands of floating offerings.

Bangkok: Along the Chao Phraya On 23–24 November, Bangkok's riverfront becomes the centre of the celebrations. Wat Arun provides a spectacular temple backdrop, while riverside piers and waterfront promenades offer lively festive settings. For a quieter evening, head to Rama VIII Park, where the illuminated bridge overlooks the river.

Sukhothai: Ancient temples aglow From 15–24 November, Sukhothai Historical Park hosts the Loy Krathong Phao Thian Len Fai festival. Thousands of earthenware lamps illuminate the UNESCO-listed ruins, accompanied by traditional performances and food markets. The celebrations culminate on 24 November.

Ayutthaya: Colours of the River The former Siamese capital offers atmospheric temple ruins and riverside celebrations. The Ancient Palace and Wat Phra Si Sanphet host the Colours of the River: Loy Krathong Festival, bringing traditional ceremonies, performances and local food to the historical site.

Tak: A river of coconut-shell lights Tak's Loi Krathong Sai uses coconut shells fitted with burning wicks. Released in succession, they form long, shimmering lines of light along the Ping River.

Samut Songkhram: The banana-stem tradition In Amphawa, locals celebrate Loy Krathong Kab Kluai by floating small sections of banana stem fitted with glowing incense sticks along the Mae Klong River, creating an extraordinary display of moving lights.