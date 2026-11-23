The Department of Fisheries has advised consumers to avoid eating bottom-dwelling fish and shellfish from contaminated stretches of the Kok River in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces after tests found 10 aquatic species carrying pollutant levels above safety standards.

The affected species are freshwater prawns, pond snails (hoi khom), golden apple snails (hoi cherry), freshwater clams (hoi krapong), freshwater mussels (hoi kab), pangasius catfish (pla pho), river carp (pla takok), yellow mystus (pla kot lueang), northern black sheatfish (pla khao dam nuea) and high-fin barb (pla kramang khrib sung).

The findings were announced on Monday following a meeting between Fisheries director-general Pinsak Suraswadi, Pollution Control Department director-general Surin Worakijthamrong, and Phadet Laithong, deputy permanent secretary for natural resources and environment and acting director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, to coordinate responses to cross-border river contamination.

Pinsak said random checks of 300 aquatic species in the Kok River showed that 10 bottom-feeding species, which are most exposed to pollutants settled in riverbed sediment, exceeded safety limits.

While aquatic animals have natural mechanisms to convert some arsenic into organic forms and excrete it over the short term, Pinsak warned of risks from long-term accumulation and urged the public to avoid consuming bottom-dwellers from high-risk zones. Fish living in mid-water or near the surface remain safe to eat, he said, though consumers should avoid eating their internal organs.

To manage risks, the department will expand testing to cage-raised fish, particularly in the Mekong River, and pond-raised stocks, and introduce a green, yellow and red flag alert system to distinguish safe zones from high-risk areas.