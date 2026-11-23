Thailand’s employment and unemployment rates both rose in the third quarter, according to the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Total employment increased by 5.7% year-on-year to an estimated 42.1 million people, while the unemployment rate edged up to 1.02% due to layoffs, business closures, contract expirations and dismissals.

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said on Monday that most of the newly unemployed came from the manufacturing sector, with many struggling to find new work due to skills mismatches.

The NESDC also reported that unemployment among youths aged 15–19 rose to 2.0%, mirroring the jobless rate among insured workers under the social security system, which climbed from 1.99% to 2.47%, or about 300,000 people, matching levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On household debt, Danucha said the debt-to-GDP ratio eased from 86% to 85.2% in the second quarter, though total household debt still rose 0.59% to 16.43 trillion baht, driven mainly by housing and agricultural loans.

Recent flooding across several provinces has compounded household financial strain, he noted, citing Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) data up to Nov 18 showing that 2.55 million households had applied for compensation for damaged homes, vehicles and property.

Many affected households have turned to buy-now, pay-later services or informal loans to cope with expenses, Danucha added.