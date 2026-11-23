People’s party MP Rukchanok Srinork has been granted bail following her conviction in a royal defamation case, allowing her to retain her status as an MP.

The bail bond is set at 500,000 baht, on the condition that she does not repeat the offence, according to Rukchanok’s lawyer.

The decision also means that she remains an MP, as the status cannot be occupied by a person convicted and incarcerated.

Speaking after the court’s decision, Rukchanok said that she will continue to fight in the Supreme Court, promising “not to let the people down” in her remaining time.

The lawmaker was accused of posting messages on X (formerly Twitter) criticising the King over COVID-19 vaccine distribution and retweeting a post deemed defamatory to the monarchy. In 2023, she was sentenced to six years in prison on lèse majesté and computer crimes charges, but the lawmaker was released on bail.

Today, the Appeals Court acquitted her of the retweet count and reduces the sentence on the lèse majesté conviction to three years.

Rukchanok has denied all wrongdoing.

Asked if she is concerned about any political interference in the case, she replied: “Whatever it takes. I am not worried.”

The People’s party is set to take on the Bhumjaithai-led government in a no-confidence motion in two weeks, with Rukchanok seen as a vocal critic of the administration.

The royal defamation law also poses a consequential risk for the party, given the threat of lifetime political bans facing 44 members of its predecessor, the now-defunct Move Forward party, over its 2023 electoral pledge to amend the lèse majesté law, ten of whom are now members of the largest opposition party.