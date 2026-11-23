One person was injured by, and a major road was temporarily closed after an ammonia leak from an ice factory located inside a petrol station in Hang Dong district of Chiang Mai yesterday.

Rescue teams and fire engines from the Khun Khong sub-district administrative organisation and neighbouring municipalities rushed to the facility in Ban Tawai after the hazardous gas began escaping.

Firefighters sprayed water mist and deployed industrial ventilation fans to dilute the ammonia and disperse the toxic fumes, reducing inhalation risks for nearby residents.

Hang Dong police closed the Hang Dong–Saraphi road to all traffic due to the ongoing leak and pungent fumes, urging motorists to give way to emergency vehicles.

Initial reports indicated that one person, the son of the ice factory owner, was injured after slipping and falling while rushing inside to inspect the facility upon discovering the leak.

According to the owner, the factory houses a 600-kilogramme ammonia storage tank. Approximately 200 kilogrammes had already been used, leaving about 400 kilogrammes to leak from an unidentified point, making it too dangerous for personnel to enter and seal the breach.

The facility had previously experienced an ammonia leak two years ago, after which the operator carried out repairs and resumed operations.

Khun Khong mayor, Uthen Yawinang, subsequently issued an order prohibiting the use of the ice factory premises until the leak is fully resolved and the premises pass official safety inspections.