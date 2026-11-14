A rescue team have been searching for a female tourist who accidentally fell into a deep ravine from a clifftop campsite at Doi Wa Wa Jo in Mae Hong Son last night.

The rescue team, from the provincial disaster relief foundation, rushed to the scene after being alerted to the incident at about 10.30 pm.

The steep cliff, deep ravine and poor visibility made it too dangerous to attempt the rescue operation last night, so the rescue team decided to wait and launch the operation this morning.

At about 6.30 am, the rescue team was joined by the village headmen of Ban Huay Hee, officials from the Mae Surin Waterfall Nation Park and local officials.

Photo credit: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

Initially, the rescuers assumed that the victim might have died in the fall, but they prepared equipment and lowered themselves by rope from the clifftop into the ravine.

One official said that the operation would take 3-4 hours.

Doi Wa Wa Jo, in Muang district of Mae Hong Son, is a popular location for adventure tourism and nature study. Tourists usually spend a night camping out on the clifftop, to experience the cool weather and to view a sea of mist in the morning. The jungle route to the mountain top is narrow and steep, so people are advised to exercise caution.

At the time of this report, it was not known whether the victim has been found or whether she is still alive.