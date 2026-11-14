Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Limited (AEROTHAI) has insisted that the aviation suspension in the US does not affect Thailand’s air traffic control, but aviation bodies have been instructed to continue monitoring for signs of any consequences.

AEROTHAI said that there is no confirmed information indicating that flights arriving in or departing from Thailand have been delayed or cancelled, given that there are currently no non-stop flights between the US and Thailand.

Passengers travelling to or transiting through the US are, however, advised to verify their flight status with their respective airlines before departure.

The US lifted a nationwide ground stop last night, which had halted departing flights across the country for more than four hours after a “communication issue” affected air traffic control centres. Over 10,000 flights were reportedly affected. Flights resumed this morning.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s transport minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has instructed relevant aviation agencies to monitor the situation closely following flight delays, cancellations and ground stops in the United States.

For safety reasons, Phiphat has assigned AEROTHAI to instruct relevant entities to monitor air traffic control systems nationwide continuously and inspect all communication and backup systems to ensure they are ready for operation.

The organisation was also tasked with preparing risk management and business continuity plans and preparing a risk assessment report.