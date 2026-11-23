The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is urging everyone to celebrate Loy Krathong in an eco-friendly manner, specifically by avoiding bread and foam krathong and sharing one small, natural-material float per family to curb river and canal pollution.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the BMA advised against using bread krathong, explaining that sodden bread is difficult to collect, it rots in water, depletes dissolved oxygen levels and harms aquatic life and ecosystems.

Officials also called on the public to refrain from using Styrofoam krathong, which are non-biodegradable and break down into persistent waste and micro plastics which contaminate waterways and enter the food chain.

Instead, the BMA recommends choosing small krathong made from suitable natural materials, sharing a single float per family to reduce waste volume and floating them only at designated venues equipped with proper waste-collection systems.

According to BMA figures from last year, workers collected 391,027 krathong across the capital, a 24% drop from 514,590 in 2024 and well down from 639,828 in 2023, reflecting a steady downward trend in overall waste.

Of the krathong collected last year, 323,626 (82.76%) were made from natural materials, 39,103 (10.01%) were made from bread and 28,298 (7.23%) were made from foam.

Meanwhile, City Hall’s online Loy Krathong platform, at greener.bangkok.go.th, which offers virtual settings across 34 public parks and along the Chao Phraya River at Iconsiam, recorded 23,347 digital krathong last year, compared with 36,832 in 2024.