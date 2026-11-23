Thailand has cleared the initial assessment round for accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today, supporting Bangkok’s confidence in securing full membership by 2028.

Speaking at Government House, following talks with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Anutin said Thai state agencies have submitted all required accession documentation and passed the first-round evaluation, as well as a broad review of regulatory standards without any conditions or further questions.

“Thailand is now awaiting formal written confirmation from the OECD by the end of this year,” he said.

According to Anutin, Cormann and his delegation praised the level of cooperation from Thai authorities and noted that Thailand’s Country Programme model, which enables government agencies to communicate data and clarify regulatory issues directly with the OECD, has helped streamline assessments and speed up the review process.

The OECD also acknowledged Thailand’s strong determination to achieve full membership by 2028 rather than 2030, backed by full support from both the public and private sectors, which see substantial economic and developmental benefits in joining the Paris-based bloc, Anutin said.

He added that Cormann’s public remarks reflect strong confidence in Thailand’s progress, while noting the secretary-general’s advice that Bangkok should focus not merely on attaining membership, but on maximising the tangible benefits it brings to the country and its people.