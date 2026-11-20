The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will open 35 public parks and host festivities across 121 venues in all 50 districts of the capital to mark the Loy Krathong festival on Tuesday, November 24.

Public parks will welcome revellers from 5am to midnight, offering neighbourhood alternatives to major riverside venues. To protect park ponds, which operate as closed water systems, City Hall is urging visitors to use biodegradable krathong, avoiding foam, bread and fish-food krathong and adopt a “one family, one krathong” approach. Virtual krathong floating is also available at greener.bangkok.go.th.

City Hall is also have five flagship river and canal-side venues for Bangkok’s Loy Krathong celebrations, namely:

- Mahakan Fort (Phra Nakhon district, November 23-25): Eco-friendly krathong floating, cultural performances, a Noppamas beauty pageant, a retro market, riverside heritage exhibitions and a giant illuminated krathong photo spot.

- Rama VIII Bridge (Bang Phlat district, November 16-25): Student and community performances, a krathong-making contest and budget-friendly local product stalls along the Chao Phraya River.

- Phra Sumen Fort (Phra Nakhon district, November 23-25): Traditional performances, krathong workshops, riverside boat tours and community craft stalls in the historic quarter.

- Khlong Prem Prachakon near Don Mueang police station (Don Mueang district, November 23-25): A family-oriented canal-side fair featuring a children’s Noppamas contest, stage shows, exhibitions and local goods.

- Khlong Prem Prachakon at Samian Nari Wat Thewasunthon temples (Chatuchak district, November 24): Traditional boat races, a vintage boat parade, a floating market, workshops in krathong crafting, Thai desserts and floral arrangements.

Running from November 17 to 29, the BMA’s ‘Three Temples, One Fort’ cultural trail links the temples of Saket (Golden Mount), Ratchanatdaram (Loha Prasat), Thepthidaram and Mahakan Fort, featuring relic worships, literary and arts activities and heritage tours.

Elsewhere along the river, the Culture Ministry is hosting ‘Loy Krathong Thai-Style’ at Arun Temple, Song Wat Road and Tha Tien on November 23 and 24, while the 12th River Festival 2026 takes place across 11 historic piers on November 24.

With its campaign for a safe and eco-conscious festival, the BMA is enforcing strict safety and environmental rules. Fireworks, firecrackers and sky lanterns are prohibited without official permission and those selling or using banned explosives will face criminal charges.

City Hall is coordinating with the Royal Thai Police, Marine Police, Tourist Police, the Marine Department and Royal Thai Navy in deploying municipal officers, emergency medical teams, marine rescue units and CCTV monitoring across piers, waterways and public parks overseen by the BMA Command Centre.