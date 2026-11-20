The government expects nationwide Loy Krathong festivities this year to generate about 6 billion baht in tourism revenue, up 8% from a year earlier, while issuing an urgent water-safety warning after a decade of data showed 28 festival-related drowning deaths, nearly 60% linked to retrieving coins from floating baskets.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan said on Thursday that the annual festival remains one of Thailand’s flagship cultural draws, for both domestic and international travellers, helping to stimulate year-end tourism and distribute income to local businesses and communities.

With crowds gathering along rivers, canals and ponds, however, Ploythalay urged revellers to:

- Keep children within an arm's reach at all times

- Avoid drinking alcohol before being or when near water

- Never enter the water to retrieve krathong (baskets) or coins, even if a strong swimmer

Surveillance data covering 10 Loy Krathong festivals from 2016 to 2025 recorded 29 drowning incidents involving 32 victims, resulting in 28 deaths (87.5%) and four injuries (12.5%). Males accounted for 84.4% of victims, whose ages ranged from five to 62. Children under 15 made up the largest affected group at 40.6%, followed by adults aged 45–59 at 31.3%.

Entering the water to collect money from krathong was the leading cause of drowning, accounting for 59.4% of all cases, followed by slipping or falling near the water's edge while launching or watching krathong (25%).

Among victims under 15, 61.5% drowned while retrieving coins from krathong and 30.8% slipped or fell into the water, with 92.3% lacking close adult supervision. Among victims aged 15 and older, 57.9% were collecting coins and 21.1% slipped or fell, while alcohol consumption was a contributing factor in 50% of adult cases, alongside deep water, strong currents and ill-equipped rescue attempts.

Ploythalay said the government hopes public cooperation will keep this year’s celebrations safe, while sustaining momentum for year-end tourism across the country.