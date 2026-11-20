Suspected insurgents launched coordinated early-morning attacks targeting surveillance cameras, burning tyres and setting off explosions in Chanae and Waeng districts of Narathiwat on Friday, with no casualties reported.

Police said the incidents occurred between 3.49am and 6.50am, predominantly in Chanae district.

The wave of attacks began at 3.49am at the Ban Rue Po–Dusongyo intersection, where attackers spray-painted a surveillance camera, marked it with an arrowhead symbol and tied a suspicious object to the pole. Two more CCTV systems in the surrounding area were destroyed at 3.50am and 3.55am.

At 4.01am, a fourth camera at the Bue Tae–Chanae intersection was destroyed, followed by two others nearby at 4.05am and 4.06am.

At 4.48am, attackers bombed a utility pole in front of the Ban Mai Fard health promoting hospital, burned tyres and a roadside shelter, and fired shots at CCTV cameras, forcing the facility to close temporarily.

Around 5am, seven more surveillance cameras were destroyed across three spots at the Mo Turo–Chanae intersection.

A final explosion was reported at 6.50am near the Ban Mai Fard health office in neighbouring Waeng district, alongside additional reports of burning tyres and anti-government banners hung at several locations.