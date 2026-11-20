The mayor of Bana town municipality in Pattani was shot and seriously wounded outside his home in Mueang district on Thursday night by unidentified gunmen.

Marosdee Ngor was returning to his residence after attending a meeting at a nearby mosque, about 10 metres away, when gunmen lying in wait opened fire as he approached his front gate before fleeing.

He was struck once in the left side of his chest and managed to run inside his house for cover. Relatives rushed him to Pattani Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police recovered 17 spent assault-rifle shells at the scene and said investigators are looking into local politics, personal disputes and possible links to insurgent unrest as potential motives.