The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has attributed soaring airfares on Bangkok-Chiang Mai flights during the Loy Krathong festival to a surge in travel demand and reduced flight schedules imposed for safety reasons amid sky lantern releases.

In a statement on Thursday, the CAAT said demand for air travel between November 23 and 26 has risen significantly above normal levels, while airlines have adjusted their schedules to comply with safety measures related to traditional sky lantern activities in Chiang Mai.

The changes have limited the number of flights and available seats, particularly on outbound flights to Chiang Mai on November 23 and 24 and return services on the 25 and 26.

Checks on airline websites reveal that several carriers have already sold out of tickets for those dates.

The CAAT also addressed reports of unusually high ticket prices displayed on online booking platforms, saying the fares were set by ticket agents and online travel agencies rather than directly by airlines.

Such prices may result from automated pricing systems that adjust fares as seats become scarce or flights approach full capacity. Seat availability displayed on some third-party platforms may also differ from airlines' actual booking systems, it said.

Passengers are advised to check fares and seat availability directly with airlines before making payments, to ensure their tickets are valid and prices comply with legally prescribed fare ceilings.

The regulator also urged travellers to allow extra time to reach airports and to check flight schedules regularly, as further adjustments may be necessary to accommodate safety restrictions during the peak lantern release period.

Passengers are also reminded to follow aviation security rules on baggage, particularly those governing power banks, which must be carried in cabin baggage and are strictly prohibited in checked luggage.

The CAAT said it will continue monitoring airfares to protect passenger rights. Travellers who encounter problems or believe they have been treated unfairly can lodge complaints through its website at https://complaint.caat.or.th.