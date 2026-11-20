Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday in a historic ruling, ordering refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation.

The ruling by the top UN court was the first time in its 80-year history that ICJ judges have determined that a state committed genocide, and is likely to be seen as justice for Rohingya victims of Myanmar's deadly 2017 crackdown on the mostly Muslim minority.

"The Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa, pronouncing the verdict in the court's Great Hall of Justice in The Hague.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar to allow exiled Rohingya to return home. Gambian President Adama Barrow, whose country brought the case in 2019, called it a "historic day for international justice".

In Bangladesh, hundreds followed proceedings on a giant screen in Cox's Bazar -- the world's biggest refugee camp housing more than one million people -- with many breaking down in tears when Iwasawa pronounced the verdict.

Rohingya refugees wait for the arrival of UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman in at a camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on November 20, 2026. /// Photo by SALAHUDDIN AHMED / AFP

Mohammed Osman, whose parents and four siblings were killed by the Myanmar military, said the verdict had proved that "we were not lying about the genocide".

"I am overwhelmed ... But we have achieved only 50 percent of what we wanted. We will achieve 100 percent when we are repatriated with dignity," Osman, 20, told AFP.

For nearly three hours, Iwasawa laid out searing evidence of Myanmar's atrocities against Rohingyas during the campaign, which forced hundreds of thousands to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed "widespread sexual violence" against women and "extreme violence" against children, Iwasawa said.

The ICJ said the evidence pointed to around 10,000 killed in Myanmar's so-called "clearance operations" to repress the Rohingya community.

Rohingya villages were "systemically destroyed" and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, said the ICJ, ruling that the "only reasonable inference" was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population -- a key test for genocide.

- 'Safe' return -

The court ordered Myanmar to "allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their place of residence" for those who fled the violence.

Judges also told Myanmar it must investigate and punish anyone suspected of committing genocide, providing for compensation to be determined at a later date.

While the decisions of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts, and it remains to be seen whether Myanmar's rulers will adhere to the orders.

But the ruling will likely heap more international pressure on its leader Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup.

This year, he was installed as civilian president following deeply restricted elections and is waging a diplomatic campaign for legitimacy -- which may be complicated by the ruling.

A Rohingya refugee waves Myanmar national flag as he waits for the arrival of UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman at a camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on November 20, 2026. /// Photo by SALAHUDDIN AHMED / AFP

The diplomatic reverberations were immediate, with Britain saying it would expel Myanmar's defence attache.

The watershed ICJ judgment was also closely watched by legal experts for clues into how the court will rule in another high-profile case -- whether Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

The ruling provides "a significant precedent for victims of genocide, and other grave crimes, across the world in their own quest for justice," said Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch.

Rohingya refugees watch the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling over whether Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, on a screen at a camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on November 19, 2026. // Photo by SALAHUDDIN AHMED / AFP

- 'They survived' -

The case was brought by The Gambia under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which allows any state to bring a case against another it suspects of breaching the international agreement set up after World War II.

The African country's justice minister told reporters at the court the verdict was a victory for the Rohingya, who had suffered great hardships.

"They survived. They testified. And today, they will believe," said Dawda Jallow.

Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising from insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead.

"Myanmar was not obliged to remain idle and allow terrorists to have free rein," its representative Ko Ko Hlaing told judges during hearings in January.

There was no immediate reaction from the Myanmar authorities.

A Rohingya activist in Yangon said they were "really satisfied" by the decision, but feared potential blowback against the community still in Myanmar.

"Many displaced Rohingya who left Rakhine because of fighting arrived in Yangon and other places in the country. We hope nothing serious happens," said the activist, who declined to be named for security reasons.

"Everyone wants to live peacefully. We want the world to prevent any genocide here," the activist added.