Thai communities living along the border are urging Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to review his government’s strategy and policy toward Myanmar amid the latest spillover from the armed conflict in the neighboring country.

The Thai government’s policy of calibrated engagement has yet to yield any positive results for peace and safety of citizens living along the border.

The Myanmar military’s operations over the past weeks against the ethnic resistance group, Karen National Union (KNU), injured at least three Thai people and damaged nearly 40 houses and public buildings in the border village of Mae Sam Laep in Mae Hong Son province, and Mae Sot district in Tak province.

The incident prompted military and diplomatic responses from Thai authorities. The military reinforced border positions, increased patrols, and deployed F-16 fighter jets to monitor Thai airspace.

Local military units contacted their Myanmar counterparts to express concern and lodge a protest over the consequences for Thai civilians of military operations in Myanmar.

The Thai military, however, received an irresponsible reply from the Tatmadaw, which denied launching any military operations during the specified time and blamed the KNU’s armed wings, whom they label as terrorists, for events along the Thai border, according to military sources.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Thai Armed Forces, Ukrit Boontanon, summoned Myanmar’s military attaché, Win Thu Lin, for talks on November 2, and urged the Tatmadaw to exercise extreme caution in its operations along the border.

During Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow’s official visit to Nay Pyi Taw on November 12, the Tatmadaw officially expressed regret for the incident and agreed to convene a special meeting of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) to discuss measures to prevent a recurrence.

The RBC, co-chaired by regional commanders of the two armies, usually meets once a year to strengthen cooperation on security matters, with its special meeting scheduled for December 8–11 in Phitsanulok.

Salween safe zone

Pongpipat Meebenjamas, president of the Mae Sam Laep Tambon Administrative Organization, said the ongoing armed conflict in Myanmar has impacted the lives, property and safety of people on the Thai side of the border, as well as on public services and the daily lives of border communities.

The government in Bangkok should review its border security strategy and response measures, he said. They must be appropriate to the evolving situation and sufficiently flexible to accommodate local conditions, while minimising the impact on civilians living along the border, he added.

Pongpipat urged the Thai authorities to seek cooperation with Myanmar to designate areas along the Salween River as ‘safe zones’, extending at least 10 kilometres into Myanmar territory from the border, with a ban on airstrikes and military operations within the designated area.

Monitoring and verification mechanisms should be established to ensure the protection of civilians and displaced persons, he said.

The Thai government should promote the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure that civilians and displaced persons have safe access to food, clean water, medicines and other essential assistance, he added.

The local administration and the security agencies in Mae Hong Son have already designated areas for sheltering thousands of Thai residents and people who may flee from the violence in Myanmar, Pongpipat said.

They needed support from the government to establish civilian protection facilities, including shelters and bunkers in schools and communities, as appropriate, he said, and added that three strategic transportation routes in the areas urgently needed to be improved.

Ekkarat Udomamnuay, chairman of the House of Representatives’ Military Affairs Committee, who visited Mae Sam Laep on November 16, accepted the proposal from Pongpipat and said he would work to implement the ideas with the legislative and executive branches.

Further discussions with relevant policymakers would be needed to determine the conditions and arrangements for negotiations with the Myanmar government, he said.

Peace talks in Bangkok?

Anutin’s administration initiated its policy of calibrated engagement with the military-backed government in Nay Pyi Taw.

The move aimed to bridge the regime’s return to the ASEAN fold in exchange for cooperation to ease the severe impact on Thailand’s border security, cross-border trade, trans-border crimes, particularly scammers, and cross-border pollution that contaminates many northern Thai rivers.

The Myanmar junta has been barred from attending ASEAN summits since October 2021. The ban was extended at the recent summit in Manila.

Thailand has, from time to time, expressed its willingness to facilitate ceasefire arrangements between the Tatmadaw and armed ethnic groups active along the border with Thailand, notably the KNU and the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP).

Myanmar indicated that it would be willing to engage in talks with these groups in Thailand if Bangkok wished to play a facilitating role, Sihasak said after his recent visit.

The KNU and KNPP reportedly have welcomed Thailand’s offer to facilitate peace talks with the Myanmar government but insisted that any negotiations must be conducted collectively through the Steering Council for the Emergence of a Federal Democratic Union (SCEF), conditional on the Tatmadaw curbing violence, protecting civilians, and allowing access to humanitarian aid.

Sources close to the matter said the KNU and KNPP were doubtful about unity among Thai agencies, notably the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council and the different military units on the ground, whether they can speak in one voice and act in concert.

Unlike other brokers such as China, Thailand has no leverage to bring the regime in Nay Pyi Taw and the ethnic armed groups to come together for peace and reconciliation, they explained.

Formed on March 30, 2026, the SCEF groups together elected civilian bodies ousted in the February 2021 coup, including the National Unity Government (NUG) and the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), with major ethnic armed organizations, namely the KNU, KNPP, Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), and Chin National Front (CNF).

Myanmar's military authorities have not publicly indicated any willingness to recognize or negotiate with the SCEF. Three of its founding members—the NUG, the CRPH and the KNU—have been designated terrorist organizations by the military authorities since May 2021.

Progress outside ASEAN fold

Thailand’s initiative has failed to produce any positive outcomes for ASEAN as a regional collective entity, as Nay Pyi Taw announced in August its rejection of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) and also limited access to democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Foreign Minister Sihasak, however, described recent developments concerning Aung San Suu Kyi as encouraging signs of political progress in Myanmar, which Thailand believes ASEAN should take into account when reviewing its engagement with the country.

The Thai minister identified three developments: Aung San Suu Kyi had reportedly been moved from a prison to a residence; a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross had been allowed to visit her; and her son, Kim Aris, had recently been permitted to speak with her by telephone.

Sihasak cited these developments as evidence of some progress, although he acknowledged that other ASEAN members wanted more substantial steps, particularly reduced violence and improved humanitarian access.

However, ASEAN’s review and decision on the implementation of the 5PC adopted during the summit in the Philippines on November 15 sees the situation differently. The document says the leaders reiterated their deep concern over insufficient progress in implementation of the 5PC, while noting limited progress in providing humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.

To that end, the ASEAN leaders “reaffirmed the 5PC as the main reference for addressing the political crisis in Myanmar and urged its full implementation to help the people of Myanmar achieve an inclusive and durable peaceful resolution”.