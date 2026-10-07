Benjakitti Park has been partially closed to the public for security reasons from October 5 to 18, while the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings will take place from October 12 to 18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

The Environment Office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported today that the following areas in the park will be closed to the public temporarily:

Orange Zone: Parking Lot B and the Benjakitti Park Museum Building until October 18.

Red Zone: Certain parts of Parking Lot A, Benjakitti Water Park, Pond 4, and Parking Lot B from October 11 to 18.

Members of the public who wish to visit the park during this period are advised to use public transportation and avoid the closed areas. Any further changes regarding park access will be announced accordingly, the Environment Office said.