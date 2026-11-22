Several hotels in the northern province of Chiang Rai have strengthened the quality control on water used in their hotels to reassure tourists following widespread reports that the Sai River, which used to be the source for tap water production, is being contaminated with toxic substances such as arsenic and other heavy metals.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of Thai Hotels Association, claims that the river’s contamination has not yet impacted the hotel sector or led to a slowdown in hotel bookings, but questions have started to emerge about the safety and hygiene of hotel water.

He said that, in the long run, if the problem of river contamination persists, tourist confidence will be seriously affected.

Chatchadaporn Kongsricharoen, manager of Piyaporn Hotel, said that they have taken precautionary steps, by stocking up water reserves before undergoing a filtration process and being distributed to hotel rooms.

Meanwhile, the Riverie by Kata Thani Hotel has said that it has installed a two-stage filtration system before the water goes through reverse osmosis (RO), and a three-step fine filtration system before the water is used for consumption, food preparation and ice making.

Additionally, the hotel has been sending samples of water, which has passed through RO process, for lab testing every month.

Dr. Somlerk Jeungsmarn, permanent secretary of public health, has offered an assurance that arsenic and other toxic substances have not been found in water samples taken from hotels located along the Kok River.

M-sense tests, portable heavy metal water test kits, have been used to test the samples, according to the Ministry of Public Health.