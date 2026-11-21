Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted today that Thailand cannot force China or Myanmar to tackle the toxic contamination of the trans-boundary rivers in the northern region, but can only seek their cooperation.

During his weekly TV program today, Anutin said that he had an opportunity to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen and had a brief discussion on the problem of toxins in northern border rivers as well as Chinese and Myanmar investment in the mining operations alleged to be responsible.

When asked about the Opposition’s suggestion that he use his close relationship with China to tell them to put pressure on Myanmar, the prime minister responded saying that he could not simply dictate what another country should do.

In international relations, he said, what Thailand can do is to tell them if the problem persists, that it might impact Thailand and, in such a case, Chinese industries there may be affected too.

He further said that some have suggested that Thailand impose sanctions on China by not buying Chinese products. “But they are not selling [those products] to us,” he said, adding that the materials are processed and they use them as raw materials in their country.

“We have no leverage on them. Take legal action? But against whom?” he asked.

He also said there is currently cooperation between China and Thailand in the form of the testing station using Chinese technology to measure toxicity in the water.

The prime minister disclosed that, during the past year, he has met with the Chinese leader several times and each time the toxic contamination of rivers was raised.

As to whether the river contamination will be declared a public disaster, he said it depends on the situation. He said all relevant agencies do, however, understand the problem and the need to address it.