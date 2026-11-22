In an attempt to address toxic contamination in the Sai River in Chiang Rai, the government plans to install an experimental smart sediment-trapping weir in the river, after simulations indicated that the system can reduce the amount of arsenic in the water by 94.6%, according to Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, deputy spokesperson of the PM’s Office.

The weir is an innovation jointly developed by Thailand Science, Research and Innovations, Naresuan University and the DHI Institute. It is designed to trap fine sediment which carries arsenic and will take about 18 months to reduce the amount of arsenic, which is carried by water into farm land, she said, adding that the research team has used information from simulations which lasted 523 days.

The system will divert turbid or muddy water into treatment pond built along the river. The treatment works in multiple stages, starting with the sediment being trapped and separated, then being allowed to settle, being dewatered and then treated water being allowed to flow back into the river.

Tests will be conducted before the treated water is returned to the river and results will be available in real time and can be rechecked.

The deputy government spokesperson said the weirs will be installed between Km 95-99 and it is hoped that they will help to filter the water up to the required standard to produce tap water.

She noted that the on-site trial is expected to reduce arsenic by up to 94% and save about 4,320 hectares of farmland from contamination and provide safe tap water to more than 3,000 residents.

She insisted that the government is not only relying on long-term projects to address the river contamination, but is also implementing short-term measures by applying technology, such as M-sense test kits which can produce results in 3-5 minutes, and nano filtration systems to reduce arsenic in water.

The government is prepared to expand filtration systems and water quality measurement services to Tha Ton in Chiang Mai and Muang district in Chiang Rai. More than 100,000 litres of clean water have been supplied to Tha Ton and three reservoirs in Fang and Mai Ai districts have been set aside as reserves.