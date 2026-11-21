More than 60 officials from the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) raided a night entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Chom Thong area late last night. 130 customers tested positive for drugs use.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee said that PAD officials raided the venue after receiving complaints from people in the neighbourhood and learning that the district police and the district office had failed to take any action.

About 340 customers were inside the premises when the officials arrived and commenced the collection of urine samples for testing. Many tested positive for illicit drug use and were taken to the Chom Thong district police station to face charges. Some of the customers told the police that illegal narcotics were being sold at the venue.

Polapee said that the establishment had been operating for more than two years and district officials inspected the venue from time to time. He also commented that it appeared to him that the operator did not have an operating license.

He also said that the place was rather crowded and the entrance too narrow to allow customers to exit quickly in case of an emergency.

If the allegation of the venue allowing illegal drug trafficking to take place on the premises is proved, and if the venue operated beyond the 2am limit, the PAD would seek a 5-year closure order, according to Polapee.

Both the operator and the keeper of the venue have been charged with operating an entertainment place without a license, selling alcohol without a permit and illegal modification of the building.