Five districts of Bangkok have PM2.5 levels in the atmosphere exceeding the safety level today.

The Air Quality Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that air quality measurements taken in Bangkok between 9am and 11am this morning showed air pollution averaging 29.5µg/m³ of PM 2.5, against the standard level of 37.5µg/m³.

The five districts were Lat Krabang (40.1µg/m³), Bang Khen (39.4µg/m³), Pathumwan (39µg/m³), Pom Prab (39µg/m³s) and Yan Nawa (37.8µg/m³).

The Air Quality Centre said that there air pollution will get worse and start to affect health. People are advised to reduce the amount of time spent exercising or doing other activities in the open and be alert to any abnormal symptoms, such as coughing, breathing difficulties or eye irritation.

Vulnerable people should wear face masks whenever outdoors.