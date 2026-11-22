Thailand’s National Security Council is compiling a list of chemicals, the exports to Myanmar of which should be restricted, to prevent them from being used in ore extraction operations, said NSC Secretary-General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat.

Chaiyapruek visited Ban Mong Kao Lang in Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai today, to observe the activities at a mine in Ban Mae Joke of Myanmar’s Shan state, close to the border.

He said that toxic waste from the mine may pose a problem for Thailand in the future, because the mine is so close to the border with Thailand.

The NSC chief noted that, since mines in Shan state are located in areas controlled by Myanmar’s government and armed warlords, various measures have to be implemented simultaneously to cope with toxic contamination of trans-boundary watercourses such as the Sai and Kok rivers.

Regarding the chemicals used in ore extraction, he pointed out that there are limitations on what the NSC can do to prevent their export to Myanmar, because they are directly purchased by importers in Myanmar from third countries and transited through Thailand.

He said the Commerce Ministry is aware of this problem and is considering measures to prevent the chemicals from reaching the unregulated mines in Myanmar.

The first objective of General Chaiyapruek’s visit was acknowledge the grievances of the affected Thai people and the next is to formulate measures to put pressure on Myanmar to tackle the problem.