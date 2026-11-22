The independent nine-member inquiry panel, appointed by the Supreme Court chief judge, has resolved unanimously that there are grounds for malfeasance charges against a member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Ekkawit Watchawalku, for allegedly accepting a bribe in the form of 120.57 troy ounces of gold from former national police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, in exchange for helping him to evade an online gambling investigation.

The panel’s findings will be forwarded to the attorney-general, who will file the charges in the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office.

Three other suspects are implicated in the bribery case. They are Surachate, NACC subcommittee member Sombat Thontham and an aide to Ekkawit, Surasit Paekerd.

The alleged bribery case was exposed by a former aide of Surachate, who allegedly delivered the gold to Ekkawit.

It is reported that, once the Supreme Court accepts the case for consideration, Ekkawit will have to stop performing his duties on the NACC.

This case is the first of its kind, with a member of charter-mandated independent organisation under the 2017 Constitution being investigated and formally charged with corruption.