The National Geographic Museum in downtown Washington, DC, reopened in June this year under a new name: the National Geographic Museum of Exploration, or MOE.

First opened in 1976 at the National Geographic Society’s headquarters, the museum closed for renovation in 2022. Spanning more than 9,000 square metres and backed by over US$300 million (roughly 10 billion baht) in funding, the revamped building reimagines the traditional museum experience through immersive technologies and interactive exhibitions.

“From the moment you step through our doors, you are surrounded by the bold ideas, groundbreaking discoveries and moving stories of our explorers, leaving visitors inspired to ask bigger questions, pursue new possibilities and see themselves as explorers. The future of exploration belongs to all of us,” said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society.

Photos/ courtesy of The National Geographic Museum of Exploration

Visitors experience a 360-degree panorama of wildlife from around the globe in “Photo Ark: Animals of Earth”, a temporary exhibit featuring striking portraits taken by photographer Joel Sartore. Part of his ongoing Photo Ark project, the showcase highlights more than 17,000 animal species photographed in zoos, aquariums and conservation centres worldwide. Presented on massive screens, the interactive images reveal the unique characteristics of each animal, including endangered and extinct species, while underscoring the importance of biodiversity conservation.

The adjacent gallery features “In Focus: Photographs of National Geographic”, a curated selection of the world’s most iconic images. Highlights include pioneering night-time wildlife photographs by George Shiras III, who began experimenting with camera traps and magnesium-powder flash photography in 1889 – a technique he called “flashlight trapping”. In 1906, National Geographic magazine published 74 of his photographs, and in 1928, Shiras donated 2,400 of his glass plate negatives to the Society. His work marked a milestone in wildlife photography and helped transform the magazine’s visual storytelling from illustrations to photographs capturing the natural world firsthand.

Another poignant highlight is Ami Vitale’s photograph of Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhinoceros, in his final moments with his longtime caretaker Joseph Wachira at Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy in 2018. Today, only two northern white rhinos remain – both female – making the species’ natural recovery virtually impossible.

Photos/ courtesy of The National Geographic Museum of Exploration

The Bengal tiger is another endangered species featured in the exhibition. In 2011, photographer Steve Winter captured a female tiger and her cub in India’s Bandhavgarh National Park after a 24-day pursuit. Beyond documenting a rare moment in the wild, the image carries a sobering backstory: two tigresses and five cubs were killed during the first 10 days of his expedition, highlighting the urgent need to protect the species and its habitat.

For the first time, the Museum of Exploration opens “The Archives” to visitors, revealing how photographs, maps and films inspire global discovery. A digital research station offers access to more than 300 photographs, film clips, artefacts and sound recordings, while an 18-foot-wide (5.5-metre) projection screen presents a short film on the Society’s mapping legacy. The space also features a 38-inch (96.5-centimetre) tactile globe designed for visitors who are blind or have low vision. To explore the collections in greater depth, visitors can book a guided tour for access to a special archival display showcasing rare materials preserved for research and interpretation.

Young visitors can also learn geography through interactive experiences, including the “National Geographic Learning Launchpad”, a map-making platform and geography studio designed for school groups, and the “Jack and Laura Dangermond | Esri Geoverse”, a 270-degree theatre featuring rotating shows and diorama-inspired interactive playscapes that bring diverse landscapes to life.

The museum also debuts “Wonders of Our World: Ocean”, a ticketed 17-minute outdoor night show created with multimedia studio Moment Factory and inspired by National Geographic Explorers’ fieldwork. Combining LED screens, architectural lighting, interactive projections and spatial sound, it features the world’s largest smart-glass installation, bringing the pavilion’s facade to life with dynamic ocean imagery.

Photos/ courtesy of The National Geographic Museum of Exploration

IF YOU GO:

• The National Geographic Museum of Exploration is located on M Street NW in downtown Washington, DC. It is a short walk from the Farragut North and Farragut West Metro stations.

• The museum is open daily. Tickets start at US$29.99 (about 1,000 baht) and include daytime access to all galleries and exhibitions.

• “Wonders of Our World: Ocean” requires a separate $10 (about 335 baht) add-on ticket, subject to capacity.

• Visit natgeo.org/museum for more information.