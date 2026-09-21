Vivienne Westwood may have left this world, but her art and inspirations are still alive and offer a rich portrayal of the British designer’s mind and talent through 600 works that speak volumes not only about her, but also how design and fashion have evolved over time.

Showing at The Event Hall on the 2nd floor of Central Chidlom, “Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery” is an extraordinary, eye-opening retrospective that bridges four decades of radical British design. Curated directly by the Westwood house in collaboration with Nomad Exhibitions, this global touring show is tightly organised, visually stunning, and an absolute must-see for art and fashion enthusiasts, as well as die-hard fans of the late Dame Vivienne.

PHOTO by Veena Thoopkrajae, Warunee Manakum

From the very beginning of her career, Westwood incorporated jewellery not merely as decoration, but as a powerful, integral medium to give expression to the body and challenge aesthetic norms. As Creative Director Andreas Kronthaler notes:

“Jewellery helps you to be seen. Nothing does more to frame the face and give expression to the body and accentuate your personality.”

PHOTO by Veena Thoopkrajae, Warunee Manakum

This subversive design language unfolds across eight meticulously styled rooms tracing distinct eras of her life. Visitors navigate a rich narrative spanning the DIY punk era’s rebellious hardware (safety pins, studs and chains), whimsical fantasies of Wonderland, ecological activism, 18th-century parure, and an ode to the house’s iconic emblem in the Orb room. The interplay between archival garments, runway looks, ambient soundscapes, and graphic wall collages creates an immersive atmosphere where every piece reflects Westwood’s deep sensibilities for historical reference, culture and pure avant-garde.

What elevates this exhibition beyond a standard showcase is its deep engagement with Westwood’s intellectual philosophy. Throughout the event, video installations feature Dame Vivienne speaking candidly about classical art, which served as the anchor for her career. Reflecting on London’s Wallace Collection—a place she famously dubbed “the greatest art school in this country”—she observes:

PHOTO by Veena Thoopkrajae, Warunee Manakum

“Art is a mirror on life, and it gives us the depth of understanding of how other people lived. I have been inspired by it my whole career... To pursue art gives you this wonderful anchor. You can engage in politics, you can get a view of the world, and you always feel that you’re making personal progress.”

Her reverence for French 18th-century masters like François Boucher and Jean-Honoré Fragonard reveals how she transformed classical painting into contemporary subversion. She recalls printing Boucher’s works directly onto corsets for her seminal Portrait collection, utilising history not as a static artefact, but as a living canvas to counter modern consumerism.

A unique highlight exclusive to the Bangkok leg is The Galaxy Room, developed in partnership with Microsoft. This interactive digital space allows visitors to scan up to 40 jewellery pieces throughout their journey, building a personalised digital scrapbook and constellation artwork to take home.

PHOTO by Veena Thoopkrajae, Warunee Manakum

Whether you come for the nostalgia of the punk revolution, the exquisite craftsmanship of the pearl chokers, or the deep dive into her anti-consumerist manifesto, the exhibition leaves a lasting impression. It serves as a powerful reminder that while trends fade, true art and fearless conviction remain immortal.

If you go: Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery is showing at The Event Hall, on the 2nd floor of Central Chidlom, Bangkok from now until October 23, 2026. The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 10pm. Tickets cost 200 baht.