A senior Thai military adviser has accused former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen of projecting himself as a “Father of Peace” while undermining regional stability along the Thai–Cambodian border and within ASEAN.

Lt-Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, an adviser to the National Defence Studies Institute, said on Friday that Hun Sen had previously obstructed efforts to place the South China Sea dispute on the ASEAN leaders’ agenda and was now attempting to mislead US President Donald Trump into believing peace was taking hold along the Thai–Cambodian border despite a lack of tangible progress on the ground.

He said Cambodia distanced itself from Washington between 2001 and 2011 over concerns about human rights and democracy advocacy, while transnational scam syndicates operating out of Cambodia have since defrauded Americans of roughly US$15 billion annually.

Lt-Gen Wanchana alleged that figures linked to Hun Sen’s family were connected to the transnational “14K” crime network, which he claimed was allowed to set up a major scam operation in Sihanoukville.

He dismissed Cambodia’s crackdowns on scam compounds as staged efforts aimed at appeasing China, adding that Hun Sen was growing anxious over mounting US pressure as Beijing appeared to back FUNCINPEC party leader Prince Norodom Chakravuth to play a larger political role.

Lt-Gen Wanchana also accused Phnom Penh of running domestic disinformation campaigns to stoke anti-Thai sentiment, warning that Hun Sen should avoid provoking a third border conflict with Thailand, which he said could turn into the final war between the two countries.