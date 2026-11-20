The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) will call fresh bids to procure a new frigate after the Finance Ministry’s procurement appeals committee ordered the previous tender cancelled over non-compliant terms of reference (TOR) under the 2017 Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act.

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean had won the initial round of bidding with an offer of 16.73 billion baht—just under the 17-billion-baht budget—before a rival bidder successfully challenged the TOR wording. No contract had been signed.

RTN Commander-in-Chief Adm Nares Wongtrakul said on Friday that the navy has set up a new project management committee chaired by Navy Chief of Staff Adm Tepparit Laplua to revise the tender documents and restart the bidding process.

Adm Nares acknowledged that the setback affects fleet-modernisation and vessel-decommissioning schedules, warning that the navy must complete the new procurement within the fiscal budget timeframe so the allocated funds do not lapse back into state coffers.

He stressed that the new round of bidding will be transparent and will not affect the maintenance of HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, which is ready to return to sea following the reinstallation of its main engine.