A newly opened museum on the corner of Soi Nana on Maitrichit Road, Misiem’s/Bangkok is dedicated to the life and works of late legendary female painter/sculptor Misiem Yipintsoi (1906-1988) who began her artistic career at the age of 42 and was later recognized as Thailand’s first “National Artist of Excellence” after winning Gold Medals in Painting at the National Exhibition of Art for three consecutive years (1949–1951).

The museum occupies the former site of About Studio/About Café, a pioneering café-cum-art space co-founded by Misiem’s granddaughter, Klaomard Yipintsoi, and renowned photographer Noppadol Khaosam-ang. Established in 1997, the space emerged as an influential force in Thailand’s art scene, supporting experimental practices and providing a platform for artists working beyond the conventions of the mainstream through the early 2000s.

Today, after lying inactive for almost two decades, the two-storey, trapezoid-shaped building has been revived and reimagined by Klaomard, Noppadol and members of the Yipintsoi family as a space devoted to Misiem’s artistic legacy, bringing together a collection of her paintings and sculptures. Meanwhile, 2026 also marks the 120th birth anniversary of the artist, as well as the centenary of the founding of Yip In Tsoi & Co, established by Lenam Kin and Yip In Tsoi, Misiem’s father and husband, respectively.

Misiem’s/Bangkok presents its collection as a “House of Memories”, bringing together furniture and household objects from the houses of the artist on Soi Phra Phinit (Soi Suan Phlu) and her younger sister, Milien Chutrakul, on Soi Saen Samran (Soi Sukhumvit 10). The setting offers a glimpse into the close-knit life of an extended family, whose children and grandchildren would gather every weekend - a family tradition that has become increasingly uncommon in contemporary society.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Anutra Ungsuprasert and Pinanong Panchuen

“I lived with my grandmother until I finished university and pursued further studies abroad. Growing up around her work and witnessing her process, perspective and ideas had a profound influence on me, teaching me to observe more closely and see the world from a broader perspective. That is why we decided to bring her museum back to life. Rather than creating a conventional exhibition with constantly changing displays, we want the space to feel more like a home, evolving gradually as new pieces are added. We hope visitors will return again and again to see how it grows,” says Klaomard.

On the first floor, the centerpiece is a long dining table from the home of Milien Chutrakul that once hosted a family gathering every weekend. Atop the table rests “Girl at Rest”, a bronze sculpture depicting the relaxed female figure reclining at full length. Nearby stands a cabinet for dining ware, above which hangs “Flame Tree”, depicting a flame tree in full bloom in vibrant red and orange hues. At the foot of the staircase is the “Skipping Rope”, one of Misiem’s best-known works, capturing the playful movement of children at play.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Anutra Ungsuprasert and Pinanong Panchuen

Upstairs, a sofa set once used by Misiem in her home is accompanied by old family photographs. Among the highlights is “Dreamer’s Avenue”, an oil on canvas depicting Bangkok’s Soi Chidlom in impressionist style with strong brushstrokes. The work was awarded the Gold Medal at the inaugural National Exhibition of Art in 1949, just 10 months after Misiem began her practice in painting. Displayed opposite is another oil on canvas, “Coconut Grove”. Both works were recently returned to the family following nearly four decades on loan to the National Gallery.

Before earning recognition as one of Thailand’s notable artists, Misiem was a mother of five and the wife of a businessman. Her artistic journey began at 42, after spending more than a year in Denmark accompanying her second daughter for polio treatment. Having a chance to visit museums and galleries across Europe sparked her fascination with Impressionism. She later studied painting under Mounet Satomi, the Japanese Cultural Attaché in Thailand and a graduate of the Beaux-Arts Academy in Paris. Eager to make up for her late start, Misiem bypassed formal drawing exercises and began working directly in oil on canvas, focusing on landscapes. Just ten months into her studies, Satomi encouraged her to enter the inaugural National Exhibition of Art in 1949, where her painting “Dreamer’s Avenue” won the Gold Medal.

The artist continued to develop her practice with determination, demonstrating that her early success was no stroke of luck. She went on to win two more consecutive Gold Medals at the National Exhibition of Art in 1950 for the oil on canvas “Honolulu” and in 1951 for “Hua Hin”. Three consecutive Gold Medals established Misiem as the first recipient to be named a “National Artist of Excellence”.

After studying with Satomi for three years before his return to Paris, Misiem continued to develop her painting independently for another four years. Feeling that she had reached an impasse, she became fascinated by Auguste Rodin’s sculptures after encountering them in an art book. This inspired her to turn from painting to sculpture, leading her to seek evening lessons with Professor Silpa Bhirasri, known as the father of modern art in Thailand, at Silpakorn University.

Photo courtesy of Misiem’s/Bangkok

Professor Silpa, however, insisted that Misiem must follow the fundamentals rather than take shortcuts. He instructed her to begin by sculpting the human head from plaster casts - an exercise she found uninspiring, as she felt she was shaping a lifeless form. After only a few months, Professor Silpa recognised her growing potential and encouraged Misiem to continue honing her skills at home.

Misiem’s/Bangkok today displays nine of her sculptures, characterised by movement and vitality, capturing the human figure in gestures ranging from ballet and acrobatics to children at play. Highlights include “Ballet”, “Mother and Child”, “Leap Frog”, “Pitching Coins” and “Bottom’s Down”. All sculptures on display are accessible to touch.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Anutra Ungsuprasert and Pinanong Panchuen

During the artist’s lifetime, she established Misiem’s Sculpture Garden in Sam Phran, Nakhon Pathom, where visitors could view her sculptures free of charge by appointment. In 2015, Coy Girl, her final unfinished work, was stolen from the garden, prompting the family to close it permanently. The sculpture remains missing to this day.

Once home to About Studio/About Cafe, Misiem’s/Bangkok has expanded into an adjoining space, now comprising Misiem’s/Shop, offering art books, souvenirs and artist-designed products, and Misiem’s/Next Door, an art space supporting emerging artists and carrying forward the spirit of the original space.

Klaomard and Noppadol also restored a historic building in Songkhla’s Old Town as Misiem’s/Songkhla, opening it to the public once a year in August, the artist’s birth month.

If you go:

Misiem’s/Bangkok is at the corner of Soi Nana on Maitrichit Road of Bangkok. It is open to the public free of charge on Saturdays and Sundays and on Fridays by appointment.

Call 082-3649878 or visit Facebook: Misiem Yipintsoi