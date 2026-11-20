A large pod of 50 to 60 spinner dolphins was seen swimming and foraging in the waters of Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga province on Friday, park officials reported.

Park chief Chaiyapruek Veerawong said the sighting was an encouraging sign for marine conservation efforts, describing the presence of such a large pod as a key indicator of healthy coral reef ecosystems and effective park management.

He credited the sighting to strict area protection and smart-patrol measures aimed at restoring ecological balance in the Andaman Sea, adding that the encounter delighted both park rangers and visiting tourists.

Marine patrol units have stepped up monitoring and are tracking the pod’s movement routes closely to guard against threats from illegal fishing and vessel traffic.

The park also urged tour boat operators and visitors who encounter dolphins or rare marine animals to slow down, maintain a safe distance, avoid loud noises, refrain from feeding the animals and never steer across their path or chase the pod.