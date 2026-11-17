The Cabinet approved in principle today two draft bills aimed at helping people living along the Thai-Cambodian border who have been affected by violent conflicts since last July.

Under one bill, individuals or legal entities who have received compensation from the state for damages inflicted on their property by the conflicts will be exempted from taxation on that compensation. Compensation received from insurance companies will also be tax exempt, said Lalida Persvivatana, deputy spokesperson for the PM’s Office.

The other bill is aimed at granting tax exemption on up to 100,000 baht in compensation received by individuals or legal entities from the state to repair damaged houses and up to 30,000 baht for repair of their damaged vehicles.

The tax exemptions are applicable to damage to houses and vehicles inflicted between July 24 and December 31 last year and only to people in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

Lalida said the tax exemptions will cost the Finance Ministry about 360 million baht in lost tax revenue, but the measure will help ease people’s financial burden.