Thailand’s policy of re-engaging with Myanmar does not conflict with the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling finding Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya, Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow claimed on Friday.

Speaking at the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 6 military terminal in Don Mueang upon returning from overseas, Sihasak said the ICJ’s 9:6 decision on Thursday, which held that Myanmar committed genocide during its 2017 military crackdown in Rakhine State, was a legal matter directly between Myanmar and the World Court, though Bangkok will monitor any resulting developments closely.

He stressed that Thailand’s direct engagement with Nay Pyi Taw is in line with ASEAN’s consensus and aims to curb violence, encourage dialogue and reconciliation among rival groups, and expand humanitarian access in order to pave the way for Myanmar’s eventual return to the regional bloc.

“Re-engaging with Myanmar is constructive, because what we are asking through this process is a reduction and ultimate cessation of violence, reconciliation among all parties and open space for humanitarian assistance,” Sihasak said.

He added that Thailand already provides more than US$1 million annually in humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees, noting that Bangkok’s approach is fully consistent with the spirit of the court’s ruling.